ANC NEC rejects calls for political solution to Zuma's woes

JOHANNESBURG - It’s understood the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) has rejected calls from within for a political solution to former President Jacob Zuma's legal battles.

The NEC is also said to have called for Zuma allies who addressed the illegal gathering outside his home to face disciplinary processes.

The party held a special NEC meeting on Monday, after crowds violated COVID-19 regulations outside Zuma's home in Nkandla.

The former president also continued his attack on the judiciary, slamming the Constitutional Court for sentencing him to 15 months over his refusal to appear before the state capture commission.

Zuma is expected to be at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning, arguing that he should be kept out of jail.

A long ANC NEC meeting affirmed the party’s position to uphold decisions of the country's courts.

Eyewitness News has been told that while Zuma did show face, he was shown the virtual door as tensions around him and the judiciary came under the spotlight.

Sources said the former president's allies called for a political solution for Zuma to avoid jail, but this was rejected.

ANC leaders are said to have applauded the police for showing restraint when dealing with thousands who gathered outside Zuma’s home, but cautioned against police looking toothless.

It's also understood three prominent faces in the party who shared a podium with Zuma, suspended secretary general Ace Magashule, and NEC member Tony Yengeni and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus will all be hauled before the party's disciplinary committee.

The three were already in the doghouse following the public utterances in Pietermaritzburg in May.

On Sunday, Magashule further violated the terms of his suspension when he called for members of disbanded structures to defy the organisation.

His deputy Jessie Duarte will brief the media on the outcomes of the NEC later on Tuesday morning,

