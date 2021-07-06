ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party

Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent a popular uprising.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday said the flouting of COVID-19 regulations, threats of civil war and lawlessness in Nkandla were all engineered from within the party.

Thousands gathered outside former President Jacob Zuma's home over the weekend where they promised to defend him should police try to arrest him.

Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court for contempt over his failure to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Duarte said the ANC respected the law and that the judiciary should be left to make its own decisions.

She said the ANC's decision to pursue a constitutional democracy was no coincidence.

“The meeting stressed that it must always be clear that the interests of an individual cannot take precedence over or jeopardise the interests of our democracy or that of our nation.”

The NEC has also stated the MKMVA remains disbanded.

