ANC has no role to play in Jacob Zuma's battle with ConCourt - Duarte

Following a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the NEC had once again expressed its support for the country’s rule of law and its Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it had no role to play in former President Jacob Zuma's battle with the Constitutional Court.

Following a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the NEC had once again expressed its support for the country’s rule of law and its Constitution.

READ:

• ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party

• ANC NEC rejects calls for political solution to Zuma's woes

The meeting came after thousands gathered outside Zuma’s Nkandla home, with some willing to form a human shield to stop any attempt to arrest the former president.

Duarte said that Monday’s meeting stressed that the interests of an individual did not supersede those of democracy.

"Everybody in that meeting unequivocally supported the rule of law, unequivocally supported the independence of the judiciary, unequivocally supported the Constitution of the republic and I think that those are very important matters to say to you."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.