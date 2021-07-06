331 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in SA

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour cycle - take the national death toll to 62,171.

JOHANNESBURG – Three hundred and thirty-one more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour cycle - take the national death toll to 62,171.

More than 12,500 tests came back positive over that same timeframe, taking the country's known caseload to 2 075 409.

Government said it was trying to inoculate as many people as possible but so far, only 3 459 660 vaccines have been administered.