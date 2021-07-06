331 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in SA
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour cycle - take the national death toll to 62,171.
More than 12,500 tests came back positive over that same timeframe, taking the country's known caseload to 2 075 409.
Government said it was trying to inoculate as many people as possible but so far, only 3 459 660 vaccines have been administered.
The cumulative number of #COVID cases reported in South Africa today is 2 075 409 and the number of new cases reported today is 12 513. The number of new deaths is 331 bringing the total number of deaths to 62 171. Number of recoveries is 1 827 821 with a recovery rate of 88.1% pic.twitter.com/jYZWN6sfL9Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021
