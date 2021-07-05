Zondo to hear Ramaphosa's oral evidence in two weeks' time

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's term has been extended until the end of September but he said that when he returned he would conclude all oral evidence by the end of July.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he would hear the oral evidence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and five or six other witnesses in two weeks.

He adjourned state capture commission hearings for the day, saying that he would not be back for the rest of the week or the following week.

"We are done with the hearing of oral evidence except for about five or six witnesses plus the president, whose evidence will be heard later in July. There will be no further oral evidence this week nor next week."

