Zondo Inquiry: Zuma is abusing courts and they shouldn't entertain it any longer

The state capture commission of inquiry and the State have slammed former President Jacob Zuma in their answering affidavit to his application to stay his arrest.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture commission of inquiry has accused former President Jacob Zuma of abusing the courts, saying that this should not be entertained any longer.

The commission and the State have slammed Zuma in their answering affidavit to his application to stay his arrest.

Zuma is asking the Pietermaritzburg High Court to order police to hold off on arresting him pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

Various organs of state and commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, were listed as respondents in the application brought by the former president.

In their answering affidavit, they state firstly that the Pietermaritzburg High Court did not have jurisdiction in the matter, which was currently before the Constitutional Court.

Commission Secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, responding on behalf of the state and Zondo, further stated that Zuma had failed to satisfy the test for rescission in the Constitutional Court.

Mosala went on to state that when one looked at the history of the application, it was a continuation of what he called “the pattern of abuse” of the court process by Zuma and the courts should not entertain such abuse any longer.

Mosala said while the High Court did have jurisdiction to stay or suspend court orders, this jurisdiction extended only to its own orders.

