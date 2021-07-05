Western Cape still reeling from week-long inclement weather

Heavy downpours, icy temperatures and strong to gale force winds battered the Cape last week when three cold fronts made land fall.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations and damage assessments remain under way on Monday after week-long winter storms wreaked havoc in the Western Cape.

An estimated 6,000 residents were affected when localised flooding impacted several low-lying areas in the Cape Town Metro.

“The greatest challenges we're experiencing in the City of Cape Town is that many low lying areas did experience localised flooding with some of the greatest challenges posed in areas where structures have been erected illegally often within retention ponds and stormwater drain channels,” said Environmental Affairs and Local Government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

While no inclement weather has been predicted for the next few days, commuters have been urged to continue proceeding with caution.

“Just be aware that there might still be rubble in roads that haven't been mopped up yet. This will be attended to as soon as possible, but just continued caution over the next few days is highly recommended. Western Cape Disaster Centre remains on standby, and on high alert to respond to any further incidents that might still develop,” Styan added.

