Welkom man arrested for possession of drugs worth R14k in loaf of bread

The narcotics were seized on Saturday after a tip-off and have an estimated street value of R14,000.

CAPE TOWN - A Welkom in the Free State man has been arrested after he was found hiding drugs inside a loaf of bread.

The narcotics were seized on Saturday after a tip-off and have an estimated street value of R14,000.

The police's Thandi Mbombo said: “The members acted swiftly and identified the suspect. They approached him and requested to search him. Once they did, they found 105 mandrax tablets and 19 confined grams of crystal meth.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.