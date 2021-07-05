WATCH LIVE: Desmond Nair, Thabang Makwetla testify at state capture commission

The two are appearing virtually on Monday and are giving Bosasa related evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing Bosasa related testimony from Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla.

The two are appearing virtually on Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Desmond Nair and Thabang Makwetla testify at the state capture commission

