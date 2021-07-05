Virgin Active opens 4 gyms as COVID-19 vaccine sites

Two gym clubs in Gauteng, and two in the Western Cape are now operating as vaccine sites.

CAPE TOWN - Those eligible to receive their COVID-19 jabs will now be able to do so at some Virgin Active gyms.

Two gym clubs in Gauteng and two in the Western Cape are now operating as vaccine sites.

Virgin Active said that this has been done in collaboration with Discovery and that more of its gyms across the country would be utilised as inoculation sites as the demand increased.

The sites are not only open to private sector clients but all members of the public.

Virgin Active's chief marketing and technology officer Nikki Cockroft explained: “We have four vaccination sites at the moment - Claremont, Broadacres, Centurion and N1 City. It’s part of the Discovery-led process and the standard applies - you register on the EVDS portal and one of the sites could be a Virgin Active if it's in your area.”

She added that Virgin Active was pleased to assist in ramping up the country's vaccine drive: “We are currently at the capacity as the 50+ group opens up. If you look at the 60+ group that peters off quite quickly but our priority is to support, as much as we can, our country in the fight against COVID and as demand increases, we'll provide more and more vaccination sites.”

