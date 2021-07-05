Vaccination of SAPS members kicks off on Monday

Minister Bheki Cele and Commissioner Khehla Sithole will form part of the first round of officers and personnel who will be vaccinated at the launch of the police’s immunisation campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and Commissioner Khehla Sitole will on Monday morning lead the police’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Department of Health plans to immunise over 180,000 police members at 108 registered sites across the country as part of government’s plan to give jabs to the security members.

The programme will also be joined by acting Health Minister Mmaoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Police union Popcru said this should be welcomed

“This has been long overdue due to the fact that they have been frontline workers and we're expected to ensure that we suppress the pandemic,” said the union’s spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

The launching of the campaign comes at a time when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on police members has seen over 30,000 infections and 680 COVID-19 related deaths within the service.

The vaccination of the rest of the police staff will begin on Wednesday.

