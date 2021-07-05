Suspended Magistrate Nair denies accepting home upgrades for favours to Bosasa

Magistrate Desmond Nair said he couldn’t have influenced the awarding of any contracts to Bosasa and he didn’t accept the upgrades in exchange for any favourable judgments for the company.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair, who allegedly had R200,000 worth of security installed at his Pretoria home by Bosasa, returned to the state capture commission on Monday.

He was charged with misconduct and he was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into his fitness to hold office as a magistrate.

Nair said he couldn’t have influenced the awarding of any contracts to Bosasa and he didn’t accept the upgrades in exchange for any favourable judgments for the company.

Nair said he believed the work would be done by a Bosasa subcontractor, one Mr Bejoo.

He said he had agreed with Bejoo that cameras would be installed, and his fence would be fixed for R50,000 but he too did a shoddy job.

“He told me that he was going to stop the job. I let it proceed on the basis that if he would pay himself and if he needed money, he would let me know. The problem was when I came back and found that it was a third-grade disaster. For me, the issue of the cost of the equipment and what he installed did not come to the fall, I called him to say but this is a mess,” Nair said.

