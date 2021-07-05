Go

Springboks in isolation again after De Jager tests positive

A South African Rugby statement said "Lood de Jager retuned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation."

Springboks training has been suspended following a positive COVID test by Lood de Jager. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.
Springboks training has been suspended following a positive COVID test by Lood de Jager. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup winners South Africa have gone into isolation for a second time in as many weeks after lock Lood de Jager tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

A South African Rugby statement said "Lood de Jager returned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation."

Last weekend, the 45-strong squad went into isolation at a Johannesburg hotel after winger Sibusiso Nkosi, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies and prop Vincent Koch tested positive for COVID-19.

It later emerged that Jantjies' result was a false positive and he came off the bench in a 40-9 win against Georgia last Friday.

The countries are due to meet again this Friday in Johannesburg with South Africa preparing for a Test series against the touring British and Irish Lions on three consecutive Saturdays from 24 July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA