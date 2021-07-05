SADC delegation concludes eSwatini mission seemingly without meeting the king

The SADC delegation was welcomed by acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku earlier in the day and normally set up delegations meet, or at least pay a courtesy call on the king. But the government hasn't said whether either of these two happened.

JOHANNEBURG - Ministers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security concluded their fact-finding mission in eSwatini on Sunday night, seemingly without meeting King Mswati III.

The government shared images including of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Botswana Minister Lemohang Kwape whose President Mokgweetsi Masisi currently chairs the organ.

It also said the mission had preliminary engagements with government, and civil society representatives including church groups, the law society, trade unions, and the human rights commission.

The SADC delegation was welcomed by acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku earlier in the day and normally set up delegations meet, or at least pay a courtesy call on the king.

But the government hasn't said whether either of these two happened. This adds to speculation and unconfirmed reports that the Monarch has fled the country.

Head of the delegation Kwape said SADC stood ready to support the people of eSwatini in their quest to bring peace and calm.

He said peace that would lead to the socio-economic development of the country was something that the region cherished.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations are demanding to know who represented them as many said they were not in the meetings with SADC.