SA's first electric bus officially goes live on CT route

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's first active electric bus has officially been launched in Cape Town.

Golden Arrow Bus Services earlier this year started testing two fully electric buses to determine the viability of a carbon-neutral fleet.

Sufficient testing has now been done and as of this month, the buses will be incorporated into Golden Arrow’s day-to-day operations, carrying passengers between Retreat and Cape Town.

The buses are imported from China and cost twice as much as an internal combustion bus.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that his department was working with Golden Arrow on a number of technology solutions to improve public transport in the province.

"My department endorses innovation programmes such as this one given the challenges our commuters experience in the absence of the passenger rail system. The narrative around safety on Golden Arrow buses is very different. After taking a ride in this bus, I'm confident that the passengers will feel safe during their journey."

