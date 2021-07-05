SA’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 61,840

On the recovery front, 1 808 082 people have recuperated so far, with a recovery rate of 87.6%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 16,585 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2 062 896.

In the same period, 333 more people succumbed to the virus, bringing the national death toll to 61 840.

The latest stats show that a total of 3 314 278 vaccinations have been administered since the start of the rollout.