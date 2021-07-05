SA’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 61,840
On the recovery front, 1 808 082 people have recuperated so far, with a recovery rate of 87.6%.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 16,585 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2 062 896.
In the same period, 333 more people succumbed to the virus, bringing the national death toll to 61 840.
The latest stats show that a total of 3 314 278 vaccinations have been administered since the start of the rollout.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases reported in South Africa is 2 062 896 with 16 585 new cases reported today. The number of new deaths reported is 333 and total number of deaths is 61 840. The number of recoveries is 1 808 082 with a recovery rate of 87.6% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Hdi2ze9K1oDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 4, 2021
