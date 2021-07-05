Popcru welcomes govt's plan to vaccinate police officers

On Monday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele and acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for SAPS members.

CAPE TOWN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has welcomed government's plan to vaccinate police officers.

On Monday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele and acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for SAPS members.

Over 32,000 police staff were infected and there were over 1,000 active cases among members countrywide.

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said that since the start of the pandemic, 672 police members have died due to COVID-19 and many were infected with the virus.

"A lot of senior colleagues have been infected and a lot of senior colleagues have died and they are quite scared of doing their duty because they're working in an unprotected environment."

He's now encouraging members to get vaccinated.

"They are quite eager to get vaccinated. We feel that the morale was quite low. Beyond them being vaccinated we will obviously encourage them to get vaccinated and ensure that service delivery is enhanced among communities."

The SAPS plans to vaccinate more than 180,000 employees at 108 sites across the country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.