Over 60 and haven't received the COVID jab yet? Here's where you can go
Vaccination has been open to the country's eldest citizen for over a month and government has also allowed walk-ins across all public vaccine facilities to remove any challenges anyone might face.
The Gauteng provincial government is urging citizens over the age of 60 that are yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine to do so.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently being administered to healthcare workers and the elderly have been declared safe for use by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.
Here's the full list of public and private vaccination sites in Gauteng, as of 28 June 2021:
Ekurhuleni:
- Ackermans Pharmacy
- Boksburg Civic Hall
- Bertha Gxowa Hospital
- Boksburg Civic Centre Clinic
- Clicks Pharmacy Eastgate
- Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private Hospital
- Daveyton Main CDC
- Dis-Chem East Rand Pharmacy Private
- Duduza Clinic
- East Park Pharmacy
- Esangweni CHC
- Jabulane Dumane CHC
- Joy Clinic
- Kempton Park Civic Centre Clinic
- The Glynnwood Hospital
- Nokuthela Ngwenya CHC
- Phillip Moyo CHC
- Phola Park CHC
- Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital
- Kempton Park Civic Hall
- Tembisa Hospital
Johannesburg:
- 1 Discovery Place
- Altrek Sports Ground Alexandra Eastbank
- Discovery - Virgin Active Broadacres
- Dr GM Pitje Day Hospital
- Ennerdale Civic
- Alexandra CHC
- Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
- Chiawelo CHC
- Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
- Clicks Pharmacy Ferndale on Republic
- Clicks Pharmacy Broadacres
- Clicks Pharmacy Jabulani Mall
- Clicks Pharmacy Sunninghill
- Clinix Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital
- Clinix Solomon Stix Morewa Memorial Hospital
- Clinix Tshepo-Themba Private Hospital
- Dis-Chem Fourways Mall Pharmacy
- Dis-Chem Jabulani Mall Pharmacy
- Dis-Chem Mall of Africa Pharmacy
- Dis-Chem Mall of the South Pharmacy
- Discoverers CHC
- Hillbrow CHC
- Itireleng CHC
- Lenasia Clinic
- Life Flora Hospital
- Life Fourways Hospital
- Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital
- Lonehill Clicks Pharmacy
- Medicare Douglasdale Pharmacy
- Medicare Pharmacy - Weltevreden
- Momentum Metropolitan Vaccination Centre-the Marc, Sandton
- Netcare Milpark Hospital
- NHN Lenmed Health Ahmed Katrada Private Hospital
- Stretford CHC
- Yeoville Clinic
- Lord Khanyile Hall
- Kanana Community Hall
- Yeoville recreation centre
- Berairo Recreational Hall
- WitPooitjie Recreational Center
- Kopanong Community Hall
- Makhaya Community Hall
- Meadowlands zone 10 Hall
- Wendy wood Sports and Recreational Centre
- Mondeor Recreational Centre
- Diepkloof Community Hall
- Naledi Community Hall
- Naledi Ext 2 Sports Centre
- Weilers Farm Hall at Clinic
- Marlboro Sport Complex
- Ennerdale Ext 9 Community Centre
- Midrand LA EMS
- Diepsloot youth Centre
- Zola CHC
Sedibeng:
- Clinix Naledi-Nkanyezi Private Hospital
- Johan Heyns CHC
- Levai Mbatha CHC
- Market Avenue Clinic
- Midvaal CDC
- Ratanda CDC
- Sebokeng Hospital
- Sharpeville CHC
- Mafatsana multipurpose centre
- Vereeniging banquet hall
- Saul Tsotetsi sports centre
- Lakeside multipurpose centre
- Mamello Clinic
- Bantu bonke hall
- Ratanda multipurpose centre
- Impumelelo hall
- Sharpeville Community Health centre
- Vaal Mall Clicks Pharmacy
Tshwane:
- Discovery - Virgin Active Centurion
- Atteridgeville Clinic
- Boekenhout Clinic
- Clicks Pharmacy Doringkloof
- Clicks Pharmacy Menlyn Retail Park
- Clicks Pharmacy The Mall@Reds
- Clicks Pharmacy Woodlands
- Dis-Chem Centurion Pharmacy
- Eersterust CHC
- Fedsure Forum - Clicks
- FF Ribeiro Clinic
- Kekana Gardens Clinic
- KT Motubatse Clinic
- Laudium CHC
- Life Wilgers Hospital
- Momentum Metropolitan Vaccination Centre-Doringkloof
- Nellmapius Clinic
- Phedisong 4 CHC
- Rayton Clinic
- Soshanguve Block JJ Clinic
- Suurman Clinic
- Van Heerden Apteek Glenstantia
- Van Heerden Apteek - Old Farm
- Van Heerden (Lynriff) Apteek
- Van Heerden Pharmacy Lyttelton
- Van Heerden Pharmacy Parkview
- Zithobeni Clinic
- Boekenhout Clinic (Mabopane Indoor)
- Stanza Bopape CHC
- Olievenhoutbosch clinic
- Ekangala Clinic (Community Hall)
- Rethabiseng Clinic (Community Hall)
- Weskoppies Hospital
- Mamelodi Hospital
- Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospital
- Zuid Afrikaans Hospital
- Bronkhorstspruit Clinic
West Rand:
- Carletonville Central Clinic
- Carletonville Hospital
- Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital
- Leratong Hospital
- Randgate Clinic
- Sterkfontein Hospital
- Tarlton Clinic
- Fochville Civic Centre
- Wedela Community hall
- Khutsong Community Hall
- Krugersdorp town hall
- Kagiso ext 12 hall
- Tarlton community hall
- Magalies hall
- Video Hall
- Zuurbekom Hall
- Thusanang Hall
- Westonaria civic centre
