Over 60 and haven't received the COVID jab yet? Here's where you can go

Vaccination has been open to the country's eldest citizen for over a month and government has also allowed walk-ins across all public vaccine facilities to remove any challenges anyone might face.

The Gauteng provincial government is urging citizens over the age of 60 that are yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently being administered to healthcare workers and the elderly have been declared safe for use by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Here's the full list of public and private vaccination sites in Gauteng, as of 28 June 2021:

Ekurhuleni:

Ackermans Pharmacy



Boksburg Civic Hall



Bertha Gxowa Hospital



Boksburg Civic Centre Clinic



Clicks Pharmacy Eastgate



Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private Hospital



Daveyton Main CDC



Dis-Chem East Rand Pharmacy Private



Duduza Clinic



East Park Pharmacy



Esangweni CHC



Jabulane Dumane CHC



Joy Clinic



Kempton Park Civic Centre Clinic



The Glynnwood Hospital



Nokuthela Ngwenya CHC



Phillip Moyo CHC



Phola Park CHC



Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital



Kempton Park Civic Hall



Tembisa Hospital



Johannesburg:

1 Discovery Place



Altrek Sports Ground Alexandra Eastbank



Discovery - Virgin Active Broadacres



Dr GM Pitje Day Hospital



Ennerdale Civic



Alexandra CHC



Charlotte Maxeke Hospital



Chiawelo CHC



Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital



Clicks Pharmacy Ferndale on Republic



Clicks Pharmacy Broadacres



Clicks Pharmacy Jabulani Mall



Clicks Pharmacy Sunninghill



Clinix Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital



Clinix Solomon Stix Morewa Memorial Hospital



Clinix Tshepo-Themba Private Hospital



Dis-Chem Fourways Mall Pharmacy



Dis-Chem Jabulani Mall Pharmacy



Dis-Chem Mall of Africa Pharmacy



Dis-Chem Mall of the South Pharmacy



Discoverers CHC



Hillbrow CHC



Itireleng CHC



Lenasia Clinic



Life Flora Hospital



Life Fourways Hospital



Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital



Lonehill Clicks Pharmacy



Medicare Douglasdale Pharmacy



Medicare Pharmacy - Weltevreden



Momentum Metropolitan Vaccination Centre-the Marc, Sandton



Netcare Milpark Hospital



NHN Lenmed Health Ahmed Katrada Private Hospital



Stretford CHC



Yeoville Clinic



Lord Khanyile Hall



Kanana Community Hall



Yeoville recreation centre



Berairo Recreational Hall



WitPooitjie Recreational Center



Kopanong Community Hall



Makhaya Community Hall



Meadowlands zone 10 Hall



Wendy wood Sports and Recreational Centre



Mondeor Recreational Centre



Diepkloof Community Hall



Naledi Community Hall



Naledi Ext 2 Sports Centre



Weilers Farm Hall at Clinic



Marlboro Sport Complex



Ennerdale Ext 9 Community Centre



Midrand LA EMS



Diepsloot youth Centre



Zola CHC



Sedibeng:

Clinix Naledi-Nkanyezi Private Hospital



Johan Heyns CHC



Levai Mbatha CHC



Market Avenue Clinic



Midvaal CDC



Ratanda CDC



Sebokeng Hospital



Sharpeville CHC



Mafatsana multipurpose centre



Vereeniging banquet hall



Saul Tsotetsi sports centre



Lakeside multipurpose centre



Mamello Clinic



Bantu bonke hall



Ratanda multipurpose centre



Impumelelo hall



Sharpeville Community Health centre



Vaal Mall Clicks Pharmacy



Tshwane:

Discovery - Virgin Active Centurion



Atteridgeville Clinic



Boekenhout Clinic



Clicks Pharmacy Doringkloof



Clicks Pharmacy Menlyn Retail Park



Clicks Pharmacy The Mall@Reds



Clicks Pharmacy Woodlands



Dis-Chem Centurion Pharmacy



Eersterust CHC



Fedsure Forum - Clicks



FF Ribeiro Clinic



Kekana Gardens Clinic



KT Motubatse Clinic



Laudium CHC



Life Wilgers Hospital



Momentum Metropolitan Vaccination Centre-Doringkloof



Nellmapius Clinic



Phedisong 4 CHC



Rayton Clinic



Soshanguve Block JJ Clinic



Suurman Clinic



Van Heerden Apteek Glenstantia



Van Heerden Apteek - Old Farm



Van Heerden (Lynriff) Apteek



Van Heerden Pharmacy Lyttelton



Van Heerden Pharmacy Parkview



Zithobeni Clinic



Boekenhout Clinic (Mabopane Indoor)



Stanza Bopape CHC



Olievenhoutbosch clinic



Ekangala Clinic (Community Hall)



Rethabiseng Clinic (Community Hall)



Weskoppies Hospital



Mamelodi Hospital



Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospital



Zuid Afrikaans Hospital



Bronkhorstspruit Clinic



West Rand:

Carletonville Central Clinic



Carletonville Hospital



Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital



Leratong Hospital



Randgate Clinic



Sterkfontein Hospital



Tarlton Clinic



Fochville Civic Centre



Wedela Community hall



Khutsong Community Hall



Krugersdorp town hall



Kagiso ext 12 hall



Tarlton community hall



Magalies hall



Video Hall



Zuurbekom Hall



Thusanang Hall



Westonaria civic centre



