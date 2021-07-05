Officials expect WC to hit COVID-19 third wave peak at the end of July

Health authorities are anxiously awaiting Gauteng to hit its peak as the Western Cape is predicted to follow the same trajectory two to three weeks later.

CAPE TOWN - Health officials said depending on what was being observed in Gauteng, the Western Cape could hit its peak of infections at the end of this month.

With Gauteng being the nation's COVID-19 epicentre, the Western Cape has been recording the second-highest tally of current infections.

As the third wave tightens its grip even further, COVID-19 figures have reached new record highs over the past few days.

On Saturday, the nation surpassed a total of 2 million confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

Western Cape authorities are concerned by the ongoing upsurge as an average of 2,000 new cases are being recorded in the province daily.

The province is dealing with over 21,000 active cases with hospitals seeing about 150 admissions every day.

Provincial Health Head Dr Keith Cloete on Sunday said: “According to our projection, the peak will happen towards the end of July, beginning of August. We are closely watching what's happening in Gauteng. They are at least two to three weeks ahead of other provinces and ourselves. And we will know in about two weeks’ time when the peak has been reached in Gauteng,”

