Net closing on Guptas as UAE-SA extradition treaty set to kick in

Interpol on Monday released a so-called red notice against Atul and Rajesh Gupta, the global crime-fighting body's most severe alert to law enforcement around the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The net is tightening on Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as well as others linked to a multi-million rand Free State agriculture fraud case.

They are all set to face charges relating to alleged fraud in connection with the Estina dairy project, totaling around R25 million.

Interpol on Monday released a so-called red notice against them, the global crime-fighting body's most severe alert to law enforcement around the world.

Those listed include Gupta family members and four associates, all of whom are understood to be in the United Arab Emirates or in India.

Lawyer Ulrich Roux said that the timing was perfect as South Africa's extradition treaty with the UAE comes into effect in three days' time.

"This week it will be in full force and effect and if they are arrested there that extradition treaty and agreement between South Africa and Dubai would assist in having them extradited to South Africa if they were to be arrested," Roux said.

