NC Education Dept urges teachers to get COVID vaccine as deadline looms

The province has so far inoculated about 50% of the targeted 16,000 staff in the basic education sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Education Department is urging teachers to get vaccinated.

Department spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe, warned that they were approaching their 8 July deadline.

"To those who have not yet chosen the route of vaccination, we're encouraging them to urgently do so as evidence is emerging that those who are vaccinated are significantly protected from being fatally affected by COVID-19."

