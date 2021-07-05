Master plans not helping transform automotive & poultry sectors

While the Automotive Masterplan was signed in 2018, there were still some hindrances concerning policy adaptation.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

Boosting and transforming the economy is lagging, despite government sectoral master plans, various departments have told a Parliamentary committee. They were giving an update on the poultry and automotive sector, which they said had not transformed much to give black people more opportunities to access the markets.

The Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business, Tourism, Employment and Labour met representatives from the Trade, Industry and Competition Department, and the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Department to get an update on the two master plans. The key issues that emerged were localisation and transformation.

While the Automotive Masterplan was signed in 2018, there were still some hindrances concerning policy adaptation. Mkhululi Mushi, chief director of the automotive unit at Trade and Industry, said the industry was showing signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. He said localisation was being pursued, while the state was trying to enhance initiatives to build competition.

“Regarding localisation, preferential procurement of light motor vehicles by the state was required to create demand. It is quite a complicated process, but it is being explored,” he said. “However, preferential procurement of buses is already in place and 80% of bus bodies have to be locally procured.”

To read the full story, please click here.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.