Makwetla claims Bosasa installed security upgrades at home without his knowledge

Former deputy Justice Minister Thabang Makwetla was back at the commission on Monday to testify about his home security installations by Bosasa, allegedly valued at R350,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla said that he did not understand why the state capture commission kept questioning him because he was not guilty of corruption or influencing tenders to favour Bosasa.

The former minister lost his cool and asked why he was being questioned.

While Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo assured him that no one said that he was guilty, he said that it was important to establish whether Bosasa contracts that were extended when it was accused of serious allegations of corruption had anything to do with the services it provided to officials.

"I am caught up in something that has nothing to do with me," Makwetla said.

He said that he did not think that there was anything wrong with him asking a department service provider for a quote to install security upgrades at his house.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo disagreed.

"How could you ask this same company of which there is so much talk of corruption with your department, how could ask that company to have anything to do in your house?"

Makwetla, though, maintained his innocence.

"I wish to assure everyone I am not guilty of any wrongdoing in the entire period that I have been a deputy minister at Correctional Services. I have not sought to communicate or influence, not once, any of the department's officials who served in the structures of the Department of Correctional Services' supply chain environment."

He said that the late Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson, installed the upgrades without his knowledge.

