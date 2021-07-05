eSwatini MPs call for calm, restraint amid intense pro-democracy protests

It's understood audio in sighting more violence has been making the rounds in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Some eSwatini MPs have added their voice to the ongoing unrest in the kingdom and are calling for calm and restraint.

It's understood that audio inciting more violence has been making the rounds in some areas.

Eswatini has been rocked by days of violent protests calling for King Mswati III to relinquish power and make way for a democratic government system.

There are reports that a number of people have been killed and dozens injured following clashes with law enforcement officers.

MP Mduduzi Mabuza said that government was fully behind a democratic change: “South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique and the other countries, you must know that Swaziland wants freedom of change, Swaziland wants democracy, it wants an elected prime minister with elected government.”

The eMaswati diaspora has called for the South African government to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the kingdom.

They staged a peaceful protest outside the Union Buildings earlier on Monday.

