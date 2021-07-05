eSwatini civil rights groups welcome SADC intervention

Now with the SADC leaders expected to meet parties in eSwatini, the Swaziland Solidarity Network said the SADC team must exclude officials from Botswana.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights groups in troubled eSwatini have welcomed the intervention by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) but said the Botswana delegation should be excluded.

Citizens in the neighbouring country have been protesting calling on King Mswati III to allow democracy to prevail.

The SADC delegation was expected to arrive in Swaziland on Sunday following days of unrest with violent clashes between angry police and residents.

Activists said more than 40 people had been killed, with hundreds detained and others attacked by the police. A claim which Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi reportedly dismissed.

Now with the SADC leaders expected to meet the parties, the Swaziland Solidarity Network said the SADC team must exclude officials from that country.

“We’d like SADC to send a totally different delegation. Let's say for instance some coming from South Africa or in other countries, other than foreign affairs from Botswana who’s currently leading the delegation,” said spokesperson for Swaziland Solidarity Network Lucky Lukhele.

He said the situation was dire in some areas with some members of the police continuing to terrorise innocent people.

“As we speak, I can tell you a personal friend that I grew up with was amputated both legs."

People's United Democratic Movement has planned a massive stay away this week.

