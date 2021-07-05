Elliotdale man charged with girlfriend's murder

Police initially investigated a missing persons case in June, but upon further investigation, it was established that the woman was killed.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Elliotdale, in the Eastern Cape; he was cornered over the weekend.

“Thorough investigation led to the arrest of her boyfriend. Upon investigation, it was found out that he murdered his girlfriend and he took police to the crime scene where her remains were found. He was immediately charged for murder,” said the police's Siphokazi Mawisa.

