Doctor makes case for smokers with lung disease to claim from tobacco firms

Pulmonologist Dr Alan Peter argues that smokers should be able to claim compensation from cigarette companies if they developed lung disease in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - According to a 2017 national survey, 20% of South Africa's adult population, (age 15 and older) smoked and that around 44,000 people in South Africa die from tobacco-related diseases annually.

Speaking on The Azania Mosaka Show, specialist physician and pulmonologist, Dr Alan Peter, argued that smokers should be able to claim compensation from cigarette companies if they develop lung disease in South Africa.

In May, the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill was announced by Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla and is being reviewed.

The bill proposes plain packaging, removal of designated smoking areas in restaurants, the banning of outdoor smoking in public areas, banning retailers from displaying cigarettes and cigarette vending machines and the regulation of e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

Peter explained that the reason behind his wanting tobacco companies to be held responsible was based on his research and having to keep filling out medical scripts for home oxygen machines and the loss of those who contracted lung cancer at a young age.

"These companies are peddling their products in the African markets and it's time someone stood up and said something," Dr Peter said.

According to the smoke-free world, approximately 7 million people aged 15 and older currently smoked. Smokers are said to have 27 billion cigarettes per year or an average of 3,771 cigarettes per smoker annually.

Peter said many lawsuits had been taken up against sugar companies, the mining industry and that it was about time that action was taken against tobacco companies.

"When I did a web search on tobacco companies in South Africa, all I could find are these companies suing the government," he explained.

