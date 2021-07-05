Dam water levels in CT now at 90% following heavy rains

This is compared to 63% at the same time last year.

CAPE TOWN - The latest average level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town currently sits at 90%.

This is compared to 63% at the same time last year.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Western Cape over the past week.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “We’ve seen enormous amounts of rain in the past week and major increases in major dams. A dam like Clanwilliam Dam on the West Coast has increased from 23.6% to 74% in one week and that is the second-largest dam in the province.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.