Crime scene experts probing apparent taxi-related shooting in Bellville

The shooting occurred earlier on Monday on an open field in Bellrail Road.

CAPE TOWN - Crime scene experts have been deployed to Bellville to probe an apparent taxi-related shooting.

The shooting occurred earlier on Monday on an open field in Bellrail Road.

The motive for the attack is unclear at this stage.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “According to reports, the occupants of an unknown taxi randomly fired shots at a couple of taxis wounding four passengers. The passengers, two females and two males, were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.