Coffee or wine? This Mankweng woman's company can serve you both

Author: Rolivhuwa Sadiki

A 23-year-old entrepreneur Katlego Komana from Mankweng Unit C in Limpopo has her arms up the sleeves as she is set in making her mark into the coffee and wine markets respectively under her company Kay Holdings. Kay Holdings, which Komana describes as a premium female black-owned company was founded in May 2019 and specializes in Kay Coffee and Kay Wine(s).

Initially, when the second-year Master of Medical Sciences Wits University student founded the company, her sole purpose was to tap into the coffee industry but was captivated to tap into the wine industry too. “Well, I am a coffee lover and I have always wanted to tap into the market,” she said. With the latter market, the interest developed when she was out and about, dining with friends and relatives. “I was out with friends and then the concept of manufacturing wine popped into my mind since research has also shown that there are a few black-owned wine brands, particularly female-owned. I felt the need to fill the space,” Komana said.

“Also, I was inspired by Beth Malatji – founder of ReBeth Wines. Her story gave me confidence that I could do it too,” she added. Though she is still in the process of manufacturing both, she sources ethically produced products from artisans in Africa, as well as organic and natural wines from independent winemakers with admirable stories. “We source specialty coffees from around the world that are traceable to the Rwanda Farmers Coffee, and carefully roast them ourselves,” she said.

