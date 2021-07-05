Cele: Police were not scared to act against Zuma supporters at Nkandla

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that officers had learned from the way they handled the Marikana massacre and realised that with more than 100 armed supporters, it would not have been responsible to arrest anyone on the spot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that officers had to "take a step back" at Nkandla over the weekend but he insisted that they were not too scared to act.

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma had gathered at his KwaZulu-Natal compound where the former statesman was supposed to hand himself over to serve his 15 months in jail.

Cele said that officers had learned from the way they handled the Marikana massacre and realised that with more than 100 armed supporters, it would not have been responsible to arrest anyone on the spot.

"There were many women, there were many children and the police had to take a step back. We had to take and absorb the insults rather than jumping on the gun and talking about it today," Cele said.

The African National Congress (ANC) deployed a delegation to the Nkandla compound to ensure protesters were not in contravention of lockdown regulations.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu spent some time there and believed that no one was defying restrictions, claiming that there were only a few people there.

"...it could not have been more than an hour. Of the period I was there, we were making sure that everything was in order. By the time that I left, I was satisfied."

