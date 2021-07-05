Cele pleased with police's handling of Zuma supporters at Nkandla

Hundreds of people gathered at former President Jacob Zuma’s home in a show of support for the former president, with almost no social distancing and very few wearing masks. Despite a huge crowd being allowed to gather, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police did well.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was pleased by the manner in which officers handled the situation outside former President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla.

Minister Cele has tried to clarify the stand taken by his officers at former President Zuma’s homestead during the launch of the police vaccination campaign at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Zuma‘s supporters gathered in their numbers, clearly disregarding COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Gunshots were also heard, which was a violation of the law.

The response of the police has come under fire, with suggestions that the supporters intimidated the officers. However, Cele said that was not the case.

"The police there did not retreat because they were scared. We had a big contingent of police [there]."

Cele said that they deployed about 200 members and it came to their attention that more than 100 people were armed and they had to treat the situation with extra caution.

The Police Minister has warned that after investigations had been completed, arrests would be made.

