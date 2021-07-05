Buthelezi: Zuma facing consequences of not complying with ConCourt order

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that while he was sympathetic to former President Jacob Zuma, challenges to the state and risking lives through illegal mass gatherings were unacceptable.

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Monday said that the unrestrained mass gatherings that took place in Nkandla over the past week should be treated as treasonous.

Hundreds of people have been flocking to former President Jacob Zuma’s homestead following a scathing court ruling that sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

The apex court agreed on a guilty verdict against Zuma after concluding that he had been given multiple opportunities to co-operate with it but failed to do so.

ALSO READ:

- Zondo Inquiry: Zuma is abusing courts and they shouldn't entertain it any longer

- Cele defends police inaction as Zuma supporters flouted covid rules in Nkandla

- Ramaphosa in a 'tight spot' as Zuma judgment threatens stability in SA

Buthelezi said that he convened Monday’s media briefing in his capacity as one of the country’s few remaining elders and not as a politician or traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch.

“Any lawyer would have known the consequences awaiting the former president if he refused to comply with the Constitutional Court’s order to appear at the state capture commission. Mr Zuma’s lawyers let him down and he is now facing the consequences.”

Buthelezi said, however, that this does not warrant the flagrant disregard of COVID-19 regulations, describing the scenes from Nkandla as troubling and simply wrong.

The elderly statesman said that while he was sympathetic to Zuma, challenges to the state and risking lives through illegal mass gatherings were unacceptable.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.