Basic Education Dept urges teachers to get vaccine before programme ends

Last week, the Gauteng Education Department noted concerns that close to 10,000 education staff refused to be vaccinated. The Northern Cape and the Western Cape were also calling on teachers to come forward to get their jabs.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department is urging teachers to get vaccinated before the programme closes this week.

The rollout for staff in this sector kicked off about two weeks ago.

More than 333,000 teachers and support staff have been vaccinated since 23 June.

The Basic Education Department said that phase 1 targeted 300,000 vaccinations in the first 10 days of the programme.

This goal was met at the start of this month.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that the sector received an additional 289,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would enable it to reach its overall target of vaccinating more than 582,000 educators and non-teaching staff.

"We call on those who have not received their injections to proceed to the vaccination site and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The Department of Basic Education is in its final week of vaccinating everyone in this sector."

