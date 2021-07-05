ANC NEC to hold special meeting on Monday to discuss Zuma & Magashule

Members of the party's highest decision-making body say the invite to the meeting did not have an agenda, but they expected former President Jacob Zuma to dominate discussions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is holding a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, with senior members expecting the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court.

Members of the party's highest decision-making body saidon Monday the invite to the meeting did not have an agenda, but they expected Zuma to dominate discussions.

READ:

- IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him

- Sending me to jail is sentencing me to death: Zuma

- No one can push us out of ANC, Magashule tells Nkandla crowd as he defies party

Another NEC member said they expected the meeting to also discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, violating his suspension. Zuma addressed supporters before his nighttime public address from his Nkandla home on matters pertaining to his jail sentence. A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled he was in contempt of court for not attending the commission and sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Zuma addressed this issue, saying: "I'm very concerned that South Africa is sliding back to apartheid-type rule. I am facing long detention without trial. Elsewhere, the secretary-general of the ANC has a burning order prohibiting him from addressing meetings."

Throngs of Zuma supporters gathered outside his Nkandla home on Sunday, in violation of level 4 lockdown regulations, threatening to form a human chain to prevent his arrest.

The ANC was due to hold an NEC meeting this past weekend, but the meeting was postponed amidst rising tensions over Zuma’s conviction.

The ANC deployed some NEC members to Nkandla but it is not clear if they were able to engage the former president.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.