Zulu Royal Family denies deploying amaButho to Nkandla to support Zuma
The Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday said the regiments and their leader Zihogo Nhleko acted in defiance.
NKANDLA - The amaZulu royal household has distanced itself from the actions of amaButho who swarmed former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead on Saturday in a bid to demonstrate their support.
The regiments are among hundreds of people who are gathering outside the former president's home as he tries to stay out of prison after being found guilty of being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.
Those gathering outside the KwaDakudunuse homestead in Nkandla - including amaButho - have been chanting “wenzeni uZuma?” meaning “what has Zuma done?”
While the Constitutional Court has clearly stated that Zuma breached a ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission, he's told his supporters that he's not aware of any transgressions.
“I don't know what I have done wrong. Nobody has given me a clear explanation. All I heard was the Constitutional Court responding to a political argument. They were just speaking politics.”
The apex court has agreed to hear Zuma's rescission application on Monday, 12 July.
