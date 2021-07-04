Zondo Inquiry has until Sunday afternoon to oppose Zuma’s rescission application

Former President Jacob Zuma is asking for the Constitutional Court to “relook” its decision to have him incarcerated after he was found guilty of contempt this week.

The state capture commission has until Sunday afternoon to officially file papers opposing former President Jacob Zuma's urgent bid to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded.

The court will look at the matter on 12 July.

The former president also asks the court to assess whether it acted within the bounds of the Constitution.

Zuma has been refusing to return to the state capture commission to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

State attorney Johan van Schalkwyk, who is representing the state capture commission, said an intention to oppose had already been filed and that opposing papers will follow.

“In terms of the notice of opposing, they’ve given us certain guidelines on how they want to conduct this matter.”

Jacob Zuma Affidavit by Sheldon Morais on Scribd

