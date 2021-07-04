Zim police arrest more than 10,000 people over lockdown regulation breaches

The latest figures showed that the Zimbabwe Republic Police are arresting and fining around 3,000 people per day.

HARARE - More than 10,000 people have been arrested in Zimbabwe in recent days, as the government enforces a tighter lockdown to curb the third wave of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has been getting most of its vaccines from China which has meant speedy delivery and another two million doses were expected to arrive this week.

In the first three days after President Emerson Mnangagwa announced a level four lockdown on Tuesday, which includes a dusk to dawn curfew, more than 10,000 people were arrested.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the Sunday Mail that dozens were arrested in central Harare on Friday night for gathering at nightclubs or beer halls.

The authorities said Zimbabweans weren't respecting rules on face masks and social distancing, but it's also clear that farmers have been travelling to and from tobacco auction floors, and there were outbreaks in churches and higher education colleges.

