WC sees concerning continued uptick in COVID-19 cases - officials

More than 12,400 Western Cape Residents have succumbed to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape continues to see a sharp increase in the number of new daily infections and hospitalisations largely driven by the Delta variant.

While the nation grapples with a third wave, the province has recorded over 21,000 current infections.

The Western Cape accounts for the second highest current caseload after Gauteng, which is leading the resurgence.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Sunday said a concerning continued uptick in the province's COVID-19 caseload continues to be observed where a 51% week-on-week rise in new cases was being tracked.

One thousand nine hundred and fifty COVID patients are currently hospitalised in the province.

“We still are in a very much accelerated third wave. The cases are increasing week on week, and our admissions are increasing day by day. We are seeing about 150 new admissions per day and between 25 and 30 new deaths each day.”

The province accounts for over 21,000 of the nation's approximately 192,400 active cases.

“We know that this rapid increase in cases is driven by the Delta variant and that is the case across the country. In the Western Cape, we are now resetting and adjusting our plans to be able to cope with the peak of a third wave that could be very similar to the peak of the second wave.”

The highly transmissible Delta variant has so far been detected in the Cape Town Metro, Garden Route and Overberg District.

