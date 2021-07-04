WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma addresses supporters from Nkandla, hits out at DCJ Zondo

Former President Jacob Zuma has reached the deadline for him to hand himself over to police.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma addressed thousands of his supporters gathered outside his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

While the Constitutional Court has clearly stated that Zuma breached a ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission, he's told his supporters that he's not aware of any transgressions.

Zuma accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being biased against him.

He claimed Zondo had abused his powers as a judge and that Zondo was not his first choice to head the State Capture Commission when it was created.

Zuma said he wanted Siraj Desai to chair the commission.

He also told the crowd that he has always been prepared to die for what he believes in and still felt that way.

Zuma ended off by singing his trademark song, ‘mshini wami’.

At the same time, Zuma's legal team is expected to argue in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday that his sentence must be stayed pending the outcome of his rescission application.

