WATCH LIVE: Analysis on Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling

Four analysts speak on Inside Eyewitness News about what we could expect from the rest of the Jacob Zuma jail saga.

JOHANNESBURG - Inside Eyewitness News this evening takes your questions to our panel of analysts to discuss former President Jacob Zuma's public address live from his Nkandla home on Sunday night.

While the Constitutional Court has clearly stated that Zuma breached a ruling that he must appear and participate at the State Capture Commission, he's told his supporters that he's not aware of any transgressions.

A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled he was in contempt of court for not attending the commission and sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.

Zuma's legal team is expected to argue in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday that his sentence must be stayed pending the outcome of his rescission application.

Theto Mahlakoana is in conversation with analyst Asanda Ngoasheng, attorneys Tyrone Maseko and Saber Jazbhay, as well as University of Johannesburg Politics professor Mcebisi Ndletyana.