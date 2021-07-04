Swaziland Solidarity Network slams SADC for not intervening in eSwatini

Earlier, chairperson of the SADC Organ of Politics and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was reported as saying only one person was killed during violent clashes with the police.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network has lashed out at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Sunday, saying it had gone quite while the people of eSwatini were waging a war against an undemocratic government.

Earlier, chairperson of the SADC Organ of Politics and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was reported as saying only one person was killed during violent clashes with the police.

But civil rights groups said that was not a correct reflection of the situation.

The pro-democracy protests began last week, with citizens calling on King Mswati III to step down and allow a transition to democracy.

People took to the streets burning tyres and looting shops but reports suggest it’s relatively calm on Sunday.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network said that was not the case.

Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele said SADC was useless: “The army is still roaming the streets; people are being abducted at home. Those that are lucky are dumped on the streets and those that are unlucky are collected as dead bodies.”

However, a SADC delegation is expected to visit eSwatini later on Sunday.

It’s understood that more than 60,000 people have died with hundred incarcerated, and other in hospitals.

At the same time, the People’s United Democratic Movement has planned a massive stay-away and shutdown of Africa’s last monarchy this week.