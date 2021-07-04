Sending me to jail is sentencing me to death: Zuma

"Sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic at my age is the same as sentencing me to death," said President Jacob Zuma on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Sunday said the move by the Constitutional Court essentially sentenced him without a trail, and sending him to jail was tantamount to a death sentence.

Zuma gave a public address live from his Nkandla home on Sunday night on matters pertaining to his jail sentence. A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled he was in contempt of court for not attending the commission and sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.

"The death sentence was declared unconstitutional in South Africa in 1995. As a result of my sacrificed and those of millions of South Africans," he said. "Sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic at my age is the same as sentencing me to death," he said.

In response to a question about why he himself was not wearing a mask when he met supporters earlier in the day nor during the press address, his spokesperson Mzwandile Manyi intervened.

"I think it's important for you to do a bit of research first and understand that sometimes when you have a medical condition, there's an issue between you and the mask. So you put it on, you pull it off. Doctors regulate that kind of a thing. So the fact that the president is not wearing a mask might very well be a medical condition which is a confidential condition, which he can't disclose here," Manyi said, adding that the media was "pointing fingers" while also not sticking to regulations by being present.

