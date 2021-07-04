SA records 26,485 new COVID cases and 175 more deaths

Gauteng continues to account for more than half of these cases at with 16,091 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Another third wave record high in daily COVID-19 cases in South Africa with 26,485 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total caseload in the country to 2 046 311.

One hundred and seventy-five fatalities have been recorded in the same period, bringing the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 61,507.