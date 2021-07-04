Go

SA records 26,485 new COVID cases and 175 more deaths

Gauteng continues to account for more than half of these cases at with 16,091 cases.

FILE: Nurse Salome Nkoana, acting operational manager of COVID-19 ward at the Tembisa Hospital, checks the history of a patient infected with COVID-19 in Tembisa, on March 2, 2021. Picture: Guillem Sartorio / AFP
FILE: Nurse Salome Nkoana, acting operational manager of COVID-19 ward at the Tembisa Hospital, checks the history of a patient infected with COVID-19 in Tembisa, on March 2, 2021. Picture: Guillem Sartorio / AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another third wave record high in daily COVID-19 cases in South Africa with 26,485 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total caseload in the country to 2 046 311.

Gauteng continues to account for more than half of these cases at with 16,091 cases.

One hundred and seventy-five fatalities have been recorded in the same period, bringing the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 61,507.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA