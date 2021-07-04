SA records 26,485 new COVID cases and 175 more deaths
Gauteng continues to account for more than half of these cases at with 16,091 cases.
JOHANNESBURG - Another third wave record high in daily COVID-19 cases in South Africa with 26,485 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
This now brings the total caseload in the country to 2 046 311.
One hundred and seventy-five fatalities have been recorded in the same period, bringing the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 61,507.
Today @HealthZA reports 26 485 new #COVID19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number to 2 046 311. Number of deaths reported today is 175 bringing total deaths to 61 507 to date. Number of recoveries is 1 792 361 with a recovery rate of 87,8% pic.twitter.com/SVtB7Y7K0JDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 3, 2021
