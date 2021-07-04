Political party Al-Jama-ah seeks presidential pardon for Jacob Zuma

The party has now written to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola calling on him to prepare a submission to President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow Jacob Zuma to be granted amnesty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Al Jama-ah political party on Saturday said it was seeking a presidential pardon for former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for defying the state capture commission's summonses to give appear and evidence.

However, in a surprise development, the Constitutional Court said it would hear Zuma's application to rescind its ruling, which gives him breathing space in his bid to avoid prison.

While other political parties have welcomed the ruling by the apex court, a small minority party Al Jama-ah said it wanted Zuma to stay out of prison.

The majority if the Constitutional Court justices agreed that Zuma is in contempt of the court, with only two disagreeing with the sentence.

Judge Leona Theron and Chris Jafta wanted Zuma to be given a suspended sentence.

For this reason, Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks said the decision to jail Zuma was wrong.

“The Al Jama-ah is shocked at the decision by the Constitutional Court.”

Henricks said the former president was not a criminal.

The party has now written to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola calling on him to prepare a submission to President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow Zuma to be granted amnesty.

“We hope that our submission to the minister of justice will succeed.”

