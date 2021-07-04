Pofadder man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 3 boys

Charl Watt was convicted of raping the boys aged 10, 11 and 15 in November 2019 in Pofadder.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by the Upington Regional Court, in the Northern Cape, after raping three young boys.

Charl Watt, 24, was handed his sentence on Friday.

Watt was convicted of raping the boys aged 10, 11 and 15 in November 2019 in Pofadder.

The police's Olebogeng Tawana on Saturday said Watt lured the victims by telling them to follow him, and that he would give them R20 to buy food.

“He took them to a nearby bush where he raped them and one of them managed to break free to seek help. The investigating officer launched a manhunt and the victims positively him as the one who raped them.”