No one can push us out of ANC, Magashule tells Nkandla crowd as he defies party

Ace Magashule told supporters gathered outside of former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home that they remained members of the ANC and that no one can push them out.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on disbanded party structures to defy the party.

Magashule – who himself is in defiance of the terms of his suspension - told supporters gathered outside of former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home that they remained members of the ANC and that no one can push them out.

He is not allowed to publicly speak on party issues or to its members, perform tasks from his office and to mobilise in the ANC.

Magashule was suspended in May after failing to step aside, this is over corruption charges he is facing.

Magashule - making reference to Zuma - told the crowd one day their commander in chief would give them marching orders.

He said those trying to destroy the ANC could not tell members to leave: “Please remain resolute. When they take you out of Parliament you must remain and say ‘I am not going anywhere’.”

Zuma is also defiantly refusing to hand himself over to police.

He had until Sunday to do so as per a Constitutional Court judgment which found him guilty of contempt.

Police have three days to arrest him, but he has since applied for a stay of execution and approached the court to rescind its 15-month prison sentence.

