Mugg & Bean debunks Masina's 'fake news' about restaurants' permanent closure

Mugg & Bean had to quickly jump in and assure everyone that the news of the closure was in fact "fake news", adding that it has only disallowed sit down eating in line with current level 4 lockdown measures.

JOHANNESBURG - We're not closing, so says Mugg & Bean after Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina apparently falsely claimed the popular restaurant chain was shutting all its doors permanently.

In a now-de;eted post, Masina took to his Twitter account to talk about the situation in Nkandla with former President Jacob Zuma and his throngs of supporters as well as decry the situation with COVID-19 affecting businesses.

Mugg & Bean had to quickly jump in and assure everyone that the news of the closure was in fact "fake news", adding that it has only disallowed sit down eating in line with current level 4 lockdown measures.