Man (71) stabbed to death in Zingqolweni

CAPE TOWN - Lady Frere police, in the Eastern Cape, have on Saturday condemned the ongoing attacks and murders of elderly residents.

In the latest killing, a 71-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Zingqolweni locality on Friday night.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said: “A case of murder has been opened. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to mobilize all necessary resources for effective investigation and speedy arrest of those responsible.”

Authorities are hard at work to bring an end an end to attacks on elderly residents, especially in this area.

“General Ntshinga has further called an urgent meeting with all the operational commanders in order to work out a plan to deal with the situation at Zingqolweni as part of amplifying SAPS efforts in the area of Lady Frere,” Kinana added.

In May, three women aged between 67 and 81 were found dead in two separate houses in the same community.

In June, two women aged 75 and 91 were robbed and raped at their home in Tsomo.

The 91-year-old was killed at the time and two suspects were subsequently apprehended.

