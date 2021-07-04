Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 03 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

Picture: www.sxc.hu.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 3 July 2021 are:

Lotto: 04, 12, 20, 34, 46, 49 B: 31

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 12, 16, 23, 36, 40 B: 50

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 16, 31, 40, 41, 49 B: 46

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

